La NASA ensaya su regreso a la Luna con el cohete más poderoso del mundo

Your ride has arrived.

Today, @NASAGroundSys teams will begin to roll the @NASAArtemis I rocket four miles to the launch pad for its final prelaunch test.

Coverage begins at 5pm ET (21:00 UTC): https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS pic.twitter.com/3D9Jvxfyu1

— NASA (@NASA) March 17, 2022