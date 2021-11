Imágenes y temas virales de la COP26: líderes mundiales tachados de “eco-hipócritas”

World leaders and business execs have been flying in and out of Glasgow this week on private jets🛩️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#COP26

Producing more CO2 than 1600 Scots burn through in a year

Not a good example when trying to save the 🌎

See why private jets are so bad?👇👇https://t.co/Y7XKRuniYG pic.twitter.com/KFCR5hLlPO

— Transport & Environment (@transenv) November 3, 2021