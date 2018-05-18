Las novias de Luis Miguel

EXCLUSIVE: The 27-year-old Venezuelan beauty sent temperatures soaring as she celebrated her latest social media landmark by spending a glorious day by the pool in Miami. It was glorious for those all around too, with her toned physique showing why she has so many fans. Michelle is one of the rising stars of the fitness modelling world, with various covers in American magazines. Her derriere gets her compared to J-Lo and Jen Selter – but as her body in these pictures proves, she is on a class of her own.
Pictured: Michelle Lewin
Ref: SPL740457 230414 EXCLUSIVE
Picture by: Katherine York / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com