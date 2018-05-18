reciente

Las novias de Luis Miguel

18 mayo, 2018

Daisy Fuentes

EXCLUSIVE: The 27-year-old Venezuelan beauty sent temperatures soaring as she celebrated her latest social media landmark by spending a glorious day by the pool in Miami. It was glorious for those all around too, with her toned physique showing why she has so many fans. Michelle is one of the rising stars of the fitness modelling world, with various covers in American magazines. Her derriere gets her compared to J-Lo and Jen Selter – but as her body in these pictures proves, she is on a class of her own.


Pictured: Michelle Lewin

Ref: SPL740457 230414 EXCLUSIVE

Picture by: Katherine York / Splash News


Splash News and Pictures

Los Angeles: 310-821-2666

New York: 212-619-2666

London: 870-934-2666

photodesk@splashnews.com

Desriee Ortíz

Mariah Carey

Aracely Arámbula

Comentarios

comentarios