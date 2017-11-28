Lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2018

A continuación una lista de nominados a los Grammy en las categorías principales y de música latina. La Academia de la Grabación anunció a los candidatos para la 60ma entrega anual de premios el martes.

— Album del año: “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino; “4:44”, Jay-Z; “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar; “Melodrama”, Lorde; “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars.

— Grabación del año: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino; “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber; “The Story of O.J.”, Jay-Z; “HUMBLE.”, Kendrick Lamar; “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender y Marty James Garton; “4:44”, Jay-Z y No I.D.; “Issues”, Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen y Justin Drew Tranter; “1-800-273-8255”, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid y Arjun Ivatury; “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus y Jonathan Yip.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Alessia Cara; Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Love So Soft”, Kelly Clarkson; “Praying”, Kesha; “Million Reasons”, Lady Gaga; “What About Us”, Pink; “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Something Just Like This”, The Chainsmokers y Coldplay; “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber; “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons; “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man; “Stay”, Zedd y Alessia Cara.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)”, Michael Buble; “Triplicate”, Bob Dylan; “In Full Swing”, Seth MacFarlane; “Wonderland”, Sarah McLachlan; “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, varios artistas.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal: “Kaleidoscope EP”, Coldplay; “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey; “Evolve”, Imagine Dragons; “Rainbow”, Kesha; “Joanne”, Lady Gaga; “Divide”, Ed Sheeran.

— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Migration”, Bonobo; “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk; “Mura Masa”, Mura Masa; “A Moment Apart”, Odesza; “What Now”, Sylvan Esso.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “Emperor of Sand”, Mastodon; “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”, Metallica; “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”, Nothing More; “Villains”, Queens of the Stone Age; “A Deeper Understanding”, The War On Drugs.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Everything Now”, Arcade Fire; “Humanz”, Gorillaz; “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem; “Pure Comedy”, Father John Misty; “Sleep Well Beast”, The National.

— Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: “Free 6LACK”, 6LACK; “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino; “American Teen”, Khalid; “Ctrl”, SZA; “Starboy”, The Weeknd.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Freudian”, Daniel Caesar; “Let Love Rule”, Ledisi; “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars; “Gumbo”, PJ Morton; “Feel the Real”, Musiq Soulchild.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “4:44”, Jay-Z; “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar; “Culture”, Migos; “Laila’s Wisdom”, Rapsody; “Flower Boy”, Tyler, the Creator.

— Mejor álbum country: “Cosmic Hallelujah”, Kenny Chesney; “Heart Break”, Lady Antebellum; “The Breaker”, Little Big Town; “Life Changes”, Thomas Rhett; “From A Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton.

— Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Lo único constante”, Alex Cuba; “Mis planes son amarte”, Juanes; “Amar y vivir en vivo desde la Ciudad de México, 2017”, La Santa Cecilia; “Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)”, Natalia Lafourcade; “El Dorado”, Shakira.

— Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina: “Ayo”, Bomba Estéreo; “Pa’ Fuera”, C4 Trío & Desorden Público; “Salvavidas de hielo”, Jorge Drexler; “El Paradise”, Los Amigos Invisibles; “Residente”, Residente.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana, incluyendo tejana: “Ni diablo ni santo”, Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda; “Ayer y hoy”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; “Momentos”, Alex Campos; “Arriero somos. Versiones acústicas”, Aida Cuevas; “Zapateando en el norte”, Humberto Novoa, productor (varios artistas).

— Mejor álbum tropical latino: “Albita”, Albita; “Art Of The Arrangement”, Doug Beavers; “Salsa Big Band”, Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta; “Gente valiente”, Silvestre Dangond; “Indestructible”, Diego El Cigala.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter”, Antonio Adolfo; “Oddara”, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque; “Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos”, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves; “Típico”, Miguel Zenón; “Jazz Tango”, Pablo Ziegler Trio.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “The Journey”, The Baylor Project; “A Social Call”, Jazzmeia Horn; “Bad Ass And Blind”, Raul Midon; “Porter Plays Porter”, Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King; “Dreams And Daggers”, Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Uptown, Downtown”, Bill Charlap Trio; “Rebirth”, Billy Childs; “Project Freedom”, Joey DeFrancesco & The People; “Open Book”, Fred Hersch; “The Dreamer Is The Dream”, Chris Potter.

— Mejor banda sonora: “Baby Driver”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”, “Hidden Figures: The Album”, “La La Land”, “Moana: The Songs”.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Calvin Harris, Greg Kurstin, Blake Mills, No I.D., The Stereotypes.

— Mejor video musical: “Up All Night”, Beck; “Makeba”, Jain; “The Story of O.J.”, Jay-Z; “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar; “1-800-273-8255”, Logic con Alessia Cara y Khalid.

